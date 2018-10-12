HSFF ‘Game Of The Week’ Preview Wilson at Warwick

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

Wilson (5-2) at Warwick (5-2): The Bulldogs (3-0 in section play) are back in their familiar position atop the Lancaster-Lebanon League Section 1 standings, a half-game up on Warwick (3-1), which dropped a 28-20 decision at Manheim Township last week to suffer its first loss in section play.

Wilson is trying to return to the pinnacle of Section 1 after what would be a one-year hiatus; Township beat the Bulldogs twice last year -- once in the regular season, and once in the playoffs. The Streaks' regular-season victory ended the Dawgs' 68-game Section 1 winning streak and, ultimately, their nine-year run of section titles.

This year, Wilson has won two in a row since falling 20-10 to Manheim Central. The Bulldogs' other loss came to Central Dauphin in their season opener. The Dawgs already have a victory over defending section champ Manheim Township to their credit, so a win on Friday would solidify Wilson's position in first place.

That won't be easy, though. Warwick comes in with the league's No. 2 scoring offense (42.7 points per game) and its third-stingiest scoring defense (11.1 points per game). The Warriors are also ranked fourth in total offense (372 yards per game) and sixth in total defense (268.4 yards per game).

Friday's game could hinge on how Warwick's run defense (109 yards per game) fares against Wilson running back Elijah Morales, who leads all Section 1 rushers with 678 yards and eight touchdowns on 110 carries.

Wilson, which has the section's top defense (241 yards per game), could have its hands full trying to slow down the Warriors, whose balanced attack features quarterback Adam Ricketts (68-109-5, 1,207 yards, 10 TDs) and receivers Trey Glass (47-713, seven TDs), Hilton Michael (17-390, four TDs) and Hayden Rucci (17-356, four TDs). Ricketts ranks fourth in the league in passing yards, while Glass is No. 1 among league receivers in catches and yardage.

This game could have major playoff implications for both teams. Wilson is currently ranked fifth in district's power rankings, which are used to determine the eight-team field in Class 6A. Warwick is ranked sixth in the 14-team Class 5A field.