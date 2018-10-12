Go
Search
Replay:
FOX43 News at Ten
FOX43 TV Schedule
Autos
Search
Contact Us
WPMT FOX43
Menu
News
Morning
Sports
HS Football Frenzy
Community Calendar
Submit a Story
Contests
Weather
53°
53°
Low
52°
High
62°
Sat
44°
58°
Sun
40°
60°
Mon
46°
66°
See complete forecast
Here’s how you can help the victims of Hurricane Michael
HSFF ‘Game of the Week’ Wilson at Warwick Highlights
Posted 11:01 PM, October 12, 2018, by
FOX43 Newsroom
Facebook
Twitter
Pinterest
LinkedIn
Email
Please enable Javascript to watch this video
Wilson: 12
Warwick: 38
Popular
DA: Shooter, victim identified in murder-suicide in Harrisburg
Motorcyclist killed in two-vehicle crash has been identified
Trick-or-treaters over age 12 could face fine, jail time in one city
Teacher accused of sending nude photos, explicit messages to teen
Latest News
HSFF 2018 week 8 Red Land at Susquehanna Township highlights
HSFF 2018 week 8 Hanover at York Catholic highlights
HSFF 2018 week 8 Central York at Northeastern highlights
HSFF 2018 week 8 Northern Lebanon at Lancaster Catholic highlights
Game of the Week
HSFF ‘Game Of The Week’ Preview Wilson at Warwick
Game of the Week
HSFF ‘Game of the Week’ coaches interviews
High School Football Frenzy
HSFF 2018 week 3 Warwick at Manheim Central highlights
Game of the Week
HSFF ‘Game Of The Week’ Preview Dallastown at Manheim Township
High School Football Frenzy
Sports
Frenzy Five: Here are five games to watch in Week 8
High School Football Frenzy
HSFF 2018 week 7 Warwick at Manheim Township highlights
High School Football Frenzy
HSFF 2018 Week 4 preview
High School Football Frenzy
HSFF 2018 Week 7 preview
High School Football Frenzy
Sports
The Frenzy Five: Here are 5 high school football games to watch in Week 4
High School Football Frenzy
HSFF 2018 Week 3 preview
High School Football Frenzy
Sports
The Frenzy Five: Here are some of the top high school football games we’re watching in Week 7
Game of the Week
HSFF ‘Game of the Week’ Solanco at Conestoga Valley
Game of the Week
HSFF ‘Game of the Week’ Chambersburg at Central Dauphin East Highlights
×
Email Alerts
Send to Email Address
Your Name
Your Email Address
Cancel
Post was not sent - check your email addresses!
Email check failed, please try again
Sorry, your blog cannot share posts by email.