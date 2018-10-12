Sights and sounds from the Thursday night high school football game between Middletown and Milton Hershey.
HSFF ‘Wired Up’ Thursday night football
-
HSFF ‘Wired Up’ with Central York and Quarterback, Cade Pribula
-
HSFF ‘Wired Up’ with Cedar Cliff
-
Here’s what’s coming up on FOX43 News At Ten (October 4, 2018)
-
HSFF ‘Wired Up’ with New Oxford head coach
-
HSFF ‘Wired Up’ with Motorcycle Association escorts Central Dauphin to field
-
-
HSFF ‘Wired Up’ with Dallastown Coach Ron Miller
-
HSFF ‘Wired Up’ with Ephrata’s big win over Northern Lebanon
-
Touchdown! Crowd goes wild as deer runs across field during high school football game
-
Georgia high school football player dies after sustaining a head injury in a game
-
HSFF week 1 ‘Top 5 Plays’
-
-
HSFF week 6 West Perry-Northern York ‘Fan of the Night’
-
Girl banned from playing football at Catholic middle school
-
FOX43 High School Football Frenzy to return on August 24