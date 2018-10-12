× Lancaster Police investigating suspected carjacking, kidnapping case

LANCASTER — Police are investigating a carjacking case that occurred Friday morning in the area of Manor Street and Laurel Street in Lancaster.

According to Lancaster Police, the incident happened around 10:15 a.m.

Police say a caller to 911 reported seeing an unknown black male pull a knife on an older white male and force the victim into a light blue Chevrolet Cruze, similar to the one pictured above. The caller said the vehicle was last seen in the area of Manor Street and Third Street.

Responding officers searched the area, and the Lancaster Safety Coalition checked cameras in the area in an attempt to locate the vehicle and the suspect, police say.

At 10:46 a.m., officers from the Southern Regional Police Department responded to the Circle M Campground on the 2100 block of Millersville Road, where the victim had contacted dispatch. The victim told police the suspect dropped him off at the campground, and was last seen heading south on Route 741 in the stolen vehicle.

The suspect was described as an 18- to 25-year-old, thinly built black male with a beard, who stood about 5-10 to 6-1. He was last seen wearing a dark-colored hooded sweatshirt, charcoal-colored or faded pants, and was carrying a backpack.

The suspect displayed a knife to the victim during the robbery, and told the victim that he had guns in the backpack, police say. No guns were seen or displayed, according to police.

The victim’s vehicle is a 2012 Chevolet Cruze bearing Pennsylvania registration HWJ3911. The vehicle was described as light blue in color.