Local police go pink for breast cancer

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

LITITZ BOROUGH, Lancaster County -- One local police department is not only wearing pink for breast cancer awareness, but raising money in doing so.

"We try to be more involved in our community to show that we are members of the community, so we have the same concerns that everyone else has, you know, we don't see ourselves different from our community," said Sargent Stephen Detz, Lititz Borough Police Department.

For the second year, the Lititz Borough Police Department joins a nation-wide task.

It's called the "Pink Patch Project."

The department is selling pink patches and T-shirts to help the cause.

"Breast cancer is a concern for everyone. It's not just an issue with our citizens, it's one of our issues as well," said SGT. Detz.

According to the National Cancer Institute, approximately 1 in 8 women will develop breast cancer at some point in their life.

Those numbers, highlighting the importance of getting tested.

"If someone sees us out walking around and we have a pink patch and they ask us about it and we start talking, maybe it will help them get tested," said SGT. Detz.

One hundred percent of all proceeds stays in Lancaster County.

Lititz Borough Police Department teamed up with Penn Medicine Lancaster General Health Suzanne H. Arnold Center for Breast Health.

The patches, on the other hand, are exploring the world.

"We've had patches go to France, Germany and Canada," said SGT. Detz.

Last year, LBPD raised $2,700.

This year, they hope to double that amount and exceed $5,000; whether from donations or patch and T-shirt sales.

"You can't find someone who hasn't had someone in their family or close friend, that hasn't been affected in some way with cancer," said SGT. Detz.

More than 300 departments across the country are involved in the "Pink Patch Project."

LBPD hopes even more departments will jump on board and paint the county pink.