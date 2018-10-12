× 2 women accused of passing counterfeit bills at a Lancaster Target store

LANCASTER — A Philadelphia woman and a Lancaster woman are facing felony charges after police say they passed counterfeit $100 bills while making purchases Thursday night at a Target store on the 1500 block of Fruitville Pike, according to Manheim Township Police.

Melody Kenyetta James, 35, of Philadelphia, is charged with one count of felony forgery, police say.

Also charged is Alayshia Kaleen Dotson, 23, of Lancaster, police say. She also passed phony $100 bills at Target at the same time, according to police.

Both suspects remain at large, according to police.

Anyone with information about their whereabouts is asked to contact Manheim Township Police at (717) 569-6401 or submit an anonymous online tip.