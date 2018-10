× Police: Multi-vehicle crash closes down northbound lanes of I-83 near Exit 48 (Union Deposit Road)

DAUPHIN COUNTY — A multi-vehicle crash has closed down all northbound lanes of Interstate 83 in Dauphin County, according to State Police.

The crash occurred near Exit 48 (Union Deposit Road).

UPDATE: Crash on I-83 northbound between Exit 46B – US 322 East/Hershey and Exit 48 – Union Deposit Rd. All lanes closed. — 511PA Harrisburg (@511PAHarrisburg) October 13, 2018

There’s no word on any injuries.

This is a developing story. It will be updated when more information becomes available.