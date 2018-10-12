× Police searching for missing York County man considered to be a danger to himself and others

HEIDELBERG TOWNSHIP, York County — Police are searching for a missing York County man they say is a threat to himself and others.

Southwest Regional Police say Paul Utz, 68, walked away from a group home on the 1800 block of Smith Station Road at about 5:30 p.m. on Thursday. He left without his medication, and was last seen walking south on Smith Station Road. He was wearing a dark-colored jacket, dark pants, and a red plaid hat. He is described as a 5-8, 225-pound white male. He was not wearing his false teeth when he left the home, police say.

According to police, Utz has a history of violent behavior, and is considered to be a threat to himself and others. Anyone who makes contact with him is advised to call 911 immediately.

On Friday, police learned that Utz had been seen around 6 p.m. Thursday on the 1400 block of Grandview Road in Penn Township, and was last seen later that night in a hotel bar on the first block of York Street in Hanover.

If you see anyone matching the description of Paul Utz, please contact York County 911.