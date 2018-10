Please enable Javascript to watch this video

WARRINGTON TOWNSHIP,Pa--- This weekend Roundtop Mountain is going extreme! This morning FOX43's Chris Garrett previewed Saturday's RMR BrewCross at Oktoberfest.

RMR BrewCross is part of the PACX Cross Series, and the B3 CX Cup (B3 meaning Bikes, Brews, and Bruises). Join us for this unique cyclocross event, which will explore the entire base area of Roundtop. We typically ski on these hills, so get ready for a unique challenge.