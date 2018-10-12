Roundtop Mountain Resort Oktoberfest 2018

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

WARRINGTON TOWNSHIP,Pa--- Roundtop Mountain Resort will have its first Oktoberfest this weekend. This morning FOX43's Chris Garrett got a preview of the fun.

Enjoy a great selection of beers & German food, as well as live music from Polkadelphia from 3pm-6pm. All ages welcome (except for the beer of course).

$20 Mountain Adventures activity wrist bands will include Dual Zip Lines, climbing structures, Tree House, the Cedar Maze and more. Great fun for the entire family.

We will have a variety of Tröegs beers including Master of Pumpkins, RBG, Scratch Series #342 Fest Lager, Hop Knife, Scratch Series #344 Hazy Double IPA, Scratch #337 Apple Saison, and the all-new Golden Thing Dry-Hopped Double IPA.

Please enable Javascript to watch this video