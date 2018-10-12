Roundtop Mountain Resort Peak Pass

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

WARRINGTON, TOWNSHIP,Pa--- This morning FOX43's Chris Garrett talked with members of Roundtop Mountain Resorts about the new peak pass access.

For more information about Roundtop Mountain Resorts, checkout this website: http://www.skiroundtop.com/season-passes

Peak Resorts Drifter Pass – Ages 18 – 29 Unlimited Access to 10 Eastern Ski Resorts including Liberty, Roundtop & Whitetail Direct-to-Lift Access. No ticket windows.

