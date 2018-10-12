Here’s how you can help the victims of Hurricane Michael

Roundtop Mountain Resort Peak Pass

Posted 8:01 AM, October 12, 2018

WARRINGTON, TOWNSHIP,Pa--- This morning FOX43's Chris Garrett talked with members of Roundtop Mountain Resorts about the new peak pass access.

For more information about Roundtop Mountain Resorts, checkout this website:  http://www.skiroundtop.com/season-passes

  • Peak Resorts Drifter Pass – Ages 18 – 29 Unlimited Access to 10 Eastern Ski Resorts including Liberty, Roundtop & Whitetail Direct-to-Lift Access. No ticket windows.
  • Peak Resorts Scout Pass – Ages 6+ Unlimited Access to 10 Eastern Ski Resorts including Liberty, Roundtop & Whitetail Direct-to-Lift Access. No ticket windows