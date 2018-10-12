Showers overnight clear early Saturday leaving bright, sunny skies and cooler readings

WEEKEND CHILL: This evening layer up! It’s dry for Friday night football but chilly. Temperatures fall out of the 50s to the 40s tonight. The winds are not as strong but there will still be a bit of a breeze. A potent upper level disturbance swings through overnight bringing clouds and showers. Rain amounts are expected around a tenth of an inch. Morning lows are much colder in the lower and middle 40s. Showers exit near or just after sunrise, and the cloud cover slowly clears, as high pressure builds across the area bringing a sunnier afternoon. Readings are cooler, in the 50s, despite the bright skies. A calm and mainly clear night will lead to the coldest temperatures of the fall season with lows near 40 degrees Sunday morning. A few spots could dip into the 30s. Abundant sunshine begins the day then diminishes with returning rather quickly. Once again, afternoon highs are in the upper 50s to near 60 degrees.

NEXT WEEK: Temperatures recover a bit Monday, into the upper 60s, ahead of the next cold front, which brings a chance for showers. The wet weather may linger into early Tuesday before drier weather returns. Skies are partly sunny and the breeze picks up too. Temperatures remain in the 50s for the day. A more significant trough swings through mid-week, keeping temperatures cool in the 50s. Clouds overwhelm the skies limiting sunshine. The winds pick up for the day too. Skies clear overnight allowing temperatures to dive to the upper 30s Thursday morning. More sunshine is expected, however, temperatures are chilly in the 50s. Bright skies and dry conditions stay around for Friday too.

