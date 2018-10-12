× Three-vehicle crash in Cumberland County may be result of heavy morning traffic, police say

CUMBERLAND COUNTY, Pa.– A three-vehicle crash may have resulted from heavy morning traffic congestion.

On October 9 around 7:45 a.m., police responded to a three-vehicle crash that occurred on Route 15 northbound, just prior to the Mechanicsburg/Bowmansdale exit.

According to police, an investigation revealed that due to the heavy morning traffic congestion, two vehicles had come to a stop in the left lane.

A trailing car was unable to stop in time, and hit the back of a vehicle that forced it into the back of another vehicle.

The left lane was blocked for nearly 20 minutes until police were able to clear the crash to the right shoulder.

Police are reminding motorists that it is their responsibility to ensure they leave enough space between their vehicle and those in front so they can safely bring their vehicle to a stop if an emergency situation arises.