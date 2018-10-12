Here’s how you can help the victims of Hurricane Michael

Two facing charges after search of Harrisburg home reveals firearm, drugs, and $10,000 in cash

Posted 9:50 AM, October 12, 2018, by

DAUPHIN COUNTY, Pa.– Two people are facing charges after a search of their home revealed over $9,000 in cash and approximately 10 ounces of crack cocaine.

Shawnie Smith, 31, is facing one count of possession of firearm prohibited, conspiracy – Possession with Intent to Deliver, and Possession with Intent to Deliver.

Briona Ervin is facing conspiracy and possession with intent to deliver charges.

On October 10, a search warrant was served on a home in the 200 block of Peffer Street in Harrisburg.

Smith and Ervin were identified as occupants of the residence, along with three small children.

The search revealed the following:

  • Drugs, gun, cash seized from Harrisburg home

    $9,103 in U.S. currency

  • A 9mm handgun
  • Additional box of 9mm ammunition
  • Approximately 10 ounces of crack cocaine, a total street value of $11,000
  • 3 digital scales
  • Boxes of sandwich and glassine bags

Now, the duo is facing charges.