Two facing charges after search of Harrisburg home reveals firearm, drugs, and $10,000 in cash

DAUPHIN COUNTY, Pa.– Two people are facing charges after a search of their home revealed over $9,000 in cash and approximately 10 ounces of crack cocaine.

Shawnie Smith, 31, is facing one count of possession of firearm prohibited, conspiracy – Possession with Intent to Deliver, and Possession with Intent to Deliver.

Briona Ervin is facing conspiracy and possession with intent to deliver charges.

On October 10, a search warrant was served on a home in the 200 block of Peffer Street in Harrisburg.

Smith and Ervin were identified as occupants of the residence, along with three small children.

The search revealed the following:

$9,103 in U.S. currency

A 9mm handgun

Additional box of 9mm ammunition

Approximately 10 ounces of crack cocaine, a total street value of $11,000

3 digital scales

Boxes of sandwich and glassine bags

Now, the duo is facing charges.