Two men wanted on criminal homicide, robbery charges in connection to death of Tyler Owens

YORK — Two men are wanted on criminal homicide and robbery charges in connection to the death of 24-year-old Tyler Owens.

Police obtained arrest warrants for Rahmeire Shereif Bradshaw, 20, and Myannh “Milo” Andrew Legette, 21, Friday.

Owens was shot in the 100 block of South Richland Avenue early Sunday. He was transported to York Hospital and later died.

But before Owens succumbed to his injuries, he told police that the person who shot him was the last phone number in his phone. Further investigation led to the arrest of 22-year-old Zane Senft (also pictured) who faces a charge of criminal homicide.

Anyone with information on the whereabouts of Bradshaw and Legette should contact York City Police at 717-846-1234 or text tips to 847-411.

Instructions for using tip line: