U.S. Marshals capture York man wanted in July 5 aggravated assault case

HARRISBURG — A York man wanted on aggravated assault charges for allegedly attacking a woman in July was apprehended Friday morning by members of the U.S. Marshals Fugitive Task Force.

Juijuan Williams, 34, was wanted on the aggravated assault and other charges stemming from a July 5 incident in which he allegedly assaulted a woman on the 1100 block of East Market Street. The victim sustained injuries to her head, face, and neck, according to U.S. Marshal Martin J. Pane.

Williams was taken into custody Friday at about 6:45 a.m. on the 500 block of Walnut Street. He allegedly tried to flee from the home and across a rooftop, but was quickly captured, Pane said.

The U.S. Marshals took him to the York County Sheriff’s Office Central Booking Unit for arraignment.

“Our society must not tolerate such violence and should be committed to ensuring that dangerous fugitives are brought before the court,” Pane said in a press release. “We are committed to ensuring this, and it is my sincere hope this arrest brings some sense of calm to citizens.”