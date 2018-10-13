Temperatures remain cool in the week ahead

SLIGHTLY BELOW SEASONAL WEEKEND: After a week of temperatures in the mid 80s, it certainly feels more like autumn this weekend – in fact, we are looking at continuing the weekend with high temperatures a few degrees below seasonal normal for this time of year. Highs on Sunday will only reach up to the 60 degree mark for many areas, while we should be closer to 65 for mid-October. We still see some sun on Sunday before increasing clouds late day. Look for showers to move in overnight Sunday into the day on Monday.

COOL STRETCH CONTINUES: Monday looks like it will be one of our warmest days of the week ahead with highs in the mid-60s. A cold front moves though on Monday, bringing areas of light rain and showers – and then an extended period of cooler, drier air! High pressure sets up over the central Appalachians to the mid-Atlantic though midweek. Tuesday through Thursday will feature afternoon high temperatures only in the upper 50s and overnight lows in the low 40s. Another weak cold front tries to swing though on Wednesday with a few clouds and breezy conditions.

NEXT WEEKEND: Increasing clouds on Friday ahead of our next system brings us our next rain chance on Saturday on southerly return behind high pressure as it moves off the east coast, while a cold front approaches along a deepening trough out of Canada. We see temperatures moderate a bit to around 60 degrees on Friday and Saturday.

Enjoy the great autumn weather!

-Meteorologist Alan Petko