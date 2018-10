× Crash involving bicycle results in one death on East Harrisburg Pike

LONDONDERRY TOWNSHIP, Dauphin County, Pa. — A 21-year-old man died after he was hit by a semi-trailer truck while riding his bicycle.

According to State Police, the deceased was riding along East Harrisburg Pike in Londonderry Township around 3:40 p.m. Saturday when the accident occurred.

The bicyclist, whose name was not released, was pronounced dead at the scene of the crash.

This is a developing story.