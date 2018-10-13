JROTC programs participate in Raider Challenge program

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

YORK, York County, Pa. -- Some local students put their fitness skills to the test in York County.

It was all a part of Central York High School's Air Force JROTC Raider Challenge program in Springettsbury Township.

Students were put through a series of activities that tested their speed and agility. Activities included a race to build and then use a rope bridge, pulling a humvee and a timed first aid application, among others.

"Everyone is here for each other no matter what team they are on," said Alina Arechiga, a member of the Central York High School JROTC program. "So, if anyone team is not finish before ours, we're all there for each other. We support one another even though we are running against each other."

Several high schools from the area were invited to participate in today's Raider Challenge.

Teams came from all over the area, including Central York, Shikellamy, York High, McCaskey East and Mt. Olive, New Jersey.