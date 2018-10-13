× McSorley passes Hackenberg as Penn State’s passing yards leader

STATE COLLEGE, Centre County, Pa. — Penn State quarterback Trace McSorley is now Penn State’s all-time passing yards leader.

McSorley broke the record when he completed a six-yard pass to Pat Freiermuth in the first quarter of the Nittany Lions’ game against Michigan State.

The previous record, held by quarterback Christian Hackenberg, was 8,457 yards.

The record breaking completion was the first play in a 94-yard touchdown drive that gave Penn State an early 7-0 lead against the Spartans.