× Police respond to robbery and shots fired in Lancaster

LANCASTER, Lancaster County, Pa. — Two armed men robbed a car with three people in it and fired shots early Saturday morning.

According to police, a male driver and two female passengers were parked on the 200-block of W. Chestnut St. when a white Kia pulled in front of them.

According to police, two suspects, described as black males, wearing all-black clothing, approached the parked vehicle and demanded money from the occupants. One of the suspects struck the driver and a passenger with a gun.

The driver then attempted to drive away. The suspects then fired two shots at the car, causing the driver to collide with another parked car.

The suspects returned to their car and fled east on W. Chestnut St.

Anyone with information on this incident of the identity of either suspect is asked to contact Lancaster City Police at 717-735-3301 or Lancaster Crime Stoppers at 800-322-1913.