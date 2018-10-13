Vine-cutting ceremony held for new Hershey Medical Center trail system

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

DERRY TOWNSHIP, Dauphin County, Pa. -- Dozens turned out today for the vine cutting of the Hershey Medical Center trail system in Dauphin County.

The new 10-mile recreational trail is on and around the medical center campus in Derry Township.

Volunteers with SAMBA began working on the project back in March for people who enjoy mountain biking, hiking and trail running.

Soon after the vine cutting, several people hopped on their bikes to test out the trail.

"It is a great way to get kids out to exercise to get that 30 to 60 minutes of exercise a day," said Glenn Rowe, a member of the SAMBA board. "It is an incredible event, you know, we had all of these volunteers help out. We had a 143 people, different people participate in the last 7 months, building these trails and over 1600 hours hand-crafting these trails into this beautiful landscape."

The new trail is available to students, employees and patients at the medical center and Penn State College of Medicine.