Woman in custody after overnight stabbing in Lancaster

LANCASTER CITY – One person was stabbed overnight in Lancaster City.

It happened along the 200 block of Hershey Avenue around 1:40 a.m. on Saturday.

Police say a male victim was stabbed and taken to a local hospital. His injuries are non-life threatening.

Authorities charged Shelby Soberano, 24, with aggravated assault, simple assault, endangering welfare of children and resisting arrest.

Soberano is currently in custody.