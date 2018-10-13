York County 911 center hosts open house in Springettsbury Township

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

SPRINGETTSBURY TOWNSHIP, York County, Pa. -- People in York County got a chance to put a face to some of the people who help keep them safe.

Saturday, the county's emergency 911 center held an open house at the York County Prison in Springettsbury Township.

During the event, people from the community were given a tour of the 911 emergency vehicles and helicopter, along with the hazmat exhibit.

"We are funded by the taxpayer and it is important to never lose sight of that and always remember that we work for the public, so we need to be accountable for the public," said Mark Walters, Public Information Officer of York County. "And for that, we open our doors to the public and say, 'Hey, come on in, see what this is all about.'"

The event also included a blood drive, child fingerprinting, 911 tours K-9s and public safety information tables.

Organizers say Saturday's open house was a way combat the negative press the center has received over the past year.