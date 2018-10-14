Jonestown police investigating attempted burglary in Swatara Township

SWATARA TOWNSHIP, Lebanon County, Pa. — Police are searching for two people who attempted to break in to a home along Old State Road on Friday.

According to State Police in Jonestown, the two individuals attempted to open a window after they had removed a screen. The incident occurred around 4:30 p.m.

Security footage on the property showed two people near the building when the incident occurred. The footage revealed a white, blonde female, wearing a white tank top and black pants, as well as a white male, with brown hair and a beard, wearing a dark-colored shirt and shorts.

Anyone with information regarding this incident should contact State Police in Jonestown at 717-865-2194.