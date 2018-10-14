Lancaster police search for suspects who fired shots during attempted robbery

LANCASTER – Police are looking for two men for attempted robbery and firing shots into a vehicle.

Police say it happened along the 200 block of West Chestnut street just after 4 a.m on Saturday.

Officers say two men approached a car with three people inside and demanded money.

Authorities say the suspects hit the driver and a passenger with their guns, then fired shots at the car when the driver attempted to get away.

The driver of the vehicle hit a parked car. Nobody was injured.

The suspects got away in a white KIA SUV.

Anyone with information are asked to contact Lancaster City Police.