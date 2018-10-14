× Police searching for missing Swatara Township teen

SWATARA TOWNSHIP, Lebanon County, Pa. — Jonestown Police are currently looking for 15-year-old Corey Bliesath, of Swatara Township.

Bliesath is 5’4″ and weighs 105 lbs. He was last seen heading toward the Appalachian Trail. Police are unsure of what clothing he was last wearing.

Police also said he has basic survival skills and has previously talked about going to Florida.

Anyone with information should contact State Police in Jonestown at 717-865-2194.