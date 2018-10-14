Readers, authors gather in Harrisburg to celebrate the written word

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

HARRISBURG, Dauphin County, Pa. -- The 2018 Harrisburg Book Festival wrapped up on Sunday.

Dozens of people came out during the four-day event.

The festival featured an all-star lineup of best selling authors, songwriters and poets.

The event, held at Midtown Scholar Bookstore, welcomed emerging novelists like Tayari Jones, Liza Munday, Crystal Hana Kim, Lucy Tan and Joe Beddia.

Sunday also included talks from David Litt and Beck Dorey-Stein, authors of books focused on working in the White House.

Carol Anderson, author of "White Rage" and "One Person, No Vote: How Voter Suppression is Destroying Our Democracy," was this year's keynote speaker.

Organizers say this year's mission was to celebrate the transformative power of literature, with some of the most internationally renowned authors working today.

"They're all coming here to Harrisburg we have great crowds, great questions," said Harrisburg mayor Eric Papenfuse. "I think everyone has been impressed with central Pennsylvania and we have a wonderful, eager audience, and were trying to connect that with the authors here that are coming all over the country."

This year's festival was free and open to the public.

For more information on the event, go to hbgbookfest.com.