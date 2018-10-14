Students, staff and faculty at Messiah College hold memorial for student killed in crash on I-83

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

MECHANICSBURG, Cumberland County, Pa. -- A memorial was held on Friday night at Messiah College in Cumberland County to remember one of the victims killed in Friday's crash along I-83 in Dauphin County.

Dozens of students, faculty and staff honored senior Ethan van Bochoven.

He was one of three people killed when police say a tractor trailer driver failed to stop and hit several vehicles that had slowed down.

Bochoven was a music major at the school and served as the manager of the men's lacrosse team for two years.

"I think we could all say that Ethan's upstairs playing with us, we just can't hear him as much." said Messiah alumni Aaron Gray. "I think it will be hard for a lot of people to hear so much of what was a part of his life and not have him be here."

School officials say grief counselors will be available through the week for students.

Police have charged the driver of the tractor trailer with DUI.