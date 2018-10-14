Wet Weather to Start and End the New Week

The autumnal weather that moved in for the weekend will continue all during the week ahead. For the most part, the week will be dry. But we will be sort of “bookended” by a few systems that will bring us some more need for the umbrellas.

At least the moisture on Monday will be associated with a warm front trying to pass through the area, and it will have success by the afternoon. That will mean that even though the showers will be around, temperatures will be more seasonable and it won’t feel as chilly as the showers we had over the weekend. The cold front associated with the system will start to move through Monday night, and that will usher in drier and breezy weather for Tuesday with a mix of clouds and sun (when the sky cover changes somewhat rapidly from clear to lots of clouds).

The rainfall amounts will not be excessive at all, so there is no need to worry about flooding, just damp roads for Monday’s morning and evening commutes.

High pressure will build in from Canada for the middle of the week, keeping us dry and keeping the weather nice and quiet. Temperatures will be a bit cooler than average, owing to the Canadian origin of the airmass.

As the high moves away late Thursday into Friday, more of a southerly flow will bring in more and more clouds on Friday, the leading edge of some Gulf Moisture out in advance of yet another warm front. That warm front may not be as successful as Monday’s in making it through our area, so that round of rain will have some cooler temperatures than Monday’s, but not too chilly. Right now it looks like the rain may last into Saturday, depending on the ultimate speed of the next cold front that will send the rain out to sea.

Average highs this time of year for the week are generally in the mid 60s and nighttime average lows are generally in the mid 40s.