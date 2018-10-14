× York City Police issues warrant for Sunday morning shooting

YORK – A man is in the hospital after being shot, early Sunday.

The shooting happened at 466 East Market Street outside of Pandora’s Box around 1:16 a.m.

Police say a 31-year-old man was shot and taken to York Hospital for treatment.

Authorities named Bruce Jermaine Murray, aka “BJ” as the suspect.

Police have obtained an arrest warrant for Murray. He is charged with criminal attempt homicide, aggravated assault, persons not to posses a firearm and possession of a firearm without a license.

Police are asking anyone with tips to call 717-846-1234.