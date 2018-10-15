× 2 more trainers at Penn National Race Course charged with rigging races by illegally doping horses

DAUPHIN COUNTY — Two more horse trainers at Penn National Race Course have been accused of rigging races, based on information provided by a Lancaster veterinarian already indicted on federal charges, Dauphin County investigators say.

John D. Conner, 50, of Hershey, and Bruce Kravets, 63, of Harrisburg, are charged with rigging a publicly exhibited contest. The trainers are accused of illegally administering drugs to horses with 24 hours of racing on the Penn National track, then backdating the dosing dates to avoid scrutiny by the Pennsylvania State Racing Commission.

The charges were filed after investigators were tipped off by Fernando Motta, whom investigators say is complying the terms of an agreement he reached in 2015 after pleading guilty to federal charges of illegally drugging horses within 24 hours of their races. Motta, who has not yet been sentenced, faces up to two years in prison. He was one of four veterinarians charged in 2015.

According to investigators, Kravets illegally dosed eight different horses with estrogen adrenal cortex, a hormone substance, before races in October and November of 2013. The horses named in his criminal complaint are Galavant, Quiet Title, Spanish Wells, Dorothy Diamond Golden Express, Dontdringmywine, Stolen Pennies, and Empredado. The horses’ winnings totaled about $10,000, the criminal complaint states.

Connor allegedly dosed six different horses with either mental gold paste, a pain reliever, or Robaxin, an anti-inflammatory used on muscle spasms, between October and December of 2013. The horses named in his criminal complaint were Dancing Sparks, My Appeal, Ictalurus, No Plan B, Revive Me, and American Placed. The horses posted winnings of approximately $21,000, according to the criminal complaint.

Both trainers are scheduled for preliminary hearings on the charges before Witmer in November.