2018 Central Pennsylvania Trick-or-Treat nights

Halloween is right around the corner!

While the holiday is set for Wednesday, October 31, there are a number of different nights trick-or-treating will be held across Central Pennsylvania this year.

ADAMS COUNTY

CUMBERLAND COUNTY

Camp Hill – Oct. 31

Carlisle – Oct. 31

Dickinson Township – Oct. 31

East Pennsboro Township – Oct. 31

Hampden Township – Oct. 31

Lemoyne – Oct. 25

Lower Allen Township – Oct. 25

Mechanicsburg – Oct. 25

Mount Holly Springs – Oct. 31

New Cumberland – Oct. 31

North Middleton Township – Oct. 31

Shippensburg – Oct. 31

Silver Spring Township – Oct. 31

South Middleton Township –Oct. 31

Wormleysburg – Oct. 25

DAUPHIN COUNTY

Derry Township – Oct. 31

Elizabethville – Oct. 31

Harrisburg – Oct. 25

Hummelstown – Oct. 25

Lower Paxton Township – Oct. 25

Middletown – Oct. 25

Millersburg – Oct. 25

Paxtang –Oct. 25

Penbrook – Instead of trick-or-treat, Penbrook holds a family Halloween party for borough children (ages 12 and younger) and their families, 3-5 p.m. Oct. 27 at Borough Hall. Free.

Swatara Township – Oct. 25

Wiconisco Township – Oct. 25

LANCASTER COUNTY

All municipalities in Lancaster County, including the City of Lancaster, will hold trick or treat night on Oct. 31.

LEBANON COUNTY

PERRY COUNTY

Carroll Township – Oct. 25

Duncannon – Oct. 31

Liverpool – Oct. 27

Marysville – Oct. 31

New Bloomfield – 6-7:30 p.m. Oct. 31

Newport – Oct. 31

Shermans Dale – Oct. 31

YORK COUNTY

Carroll Township – Oct. 25

Codorus Township – Oct. 31

Conewago Township – Oct. 31

Dallastown – Oct. 31

Dillsburg – Oct. 25

Dover/Dover Township – Oct. 31

Fairview Township – Oct. 31

Franklintown Borough – Trick or Treat night will be Thursday October 25th from 6PM-8PM.

Hanover – Oct. 23

Jacobus – Oct. 31

Lewisberry – Oct. 25

Manchester/Mount Wolf – Oct. 31

Monaghan Township – Oct. 25

New Salem: Oct. 31

Newberry Township –Oct. 25

Penn Township – Oct. 23

Red Lion – Oct. 31

Springettsbury Township – Oct. 31

Stewartstown – Oct. 31

Warrington Township – Instead of traditional trick or treat, the township sponsors a “Trunk or Treat” event, held 6-8 p.m. Oct. 31 in the township park. Kids, dressed in their costumes, walk trunk-to-trunk of cars parked in the park to collect candy.

Wellsville – 6-7 p.m. Oct. 31. Trick or treat will be followed by a bonfire and hot dogs in borough park (weather permitting).

Windsor Township – Oct. 31

Wrightsville – Oct. 31