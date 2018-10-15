2018 Central Pennsylvania Trick-or-Treat nights
Halloween is right around the corner!
While the holiday is set for Wednesday, October 31, there are a number of different nights trick-or-treating will be held across Central Pennsylvania this year.
If you would like your area’s night added to the list, email us at news@fox43.com
ADAMS COUNTY
CUMBERLAND COUNTY
Camp Hill – Oct. 31
Carlisle – Oct. 31
Dickinson Township – Oct. 31
East Pennsboro Township – Oct. 31
Hampden Township – Oct. 31
Lemoyne – Oct. 25
Lower Allen Township – Oct. 25
Mechanicsburg – Oct. 25
Mount Holly Springs – Oct. 31
New Cumberland – Oct. 31
North Middleton Township – Oct. 31
Shippensburg – Oct. 31
Silver Spring Township – Oct. 31
South Middleton Township –Oct. 31
Wormleysburg – Oct. 25
DAUPHIN COUNTY
Derry Township – Oct. 31
Elizabethville – Oct. 31
Harrisburg – Oct. 25
Hummelstown – Oct. 25
Lower Paxton Township – Oct. 25
Middletown – Oct. 25
Millersburg – Oct. 25
Paxtang –Oct. 25
Penbrook – Instead of trick-or-treat, Penbrook holds a family Halloween party for borough children (ages 12 and younger) and their families, 3-5 p.m. Oct. 27 at Borough Hall. Free.
Swatara Township – Oct. 25
Wiconisco Township – Oct. 25
LANCASTER COUNTY
All municipalities in Lancaster County, including the City of Lancaster, will hold trick or treat night on Oct. 31.
LEBANON COUNTY
PERRY COUNTY
Carroll Township – Oct. 25
Duncannon – Oct. 31
Liverpool – Oct. 27
Marysville – Oct. 31
New Bloomfield – 6-7:30 p.m. Oct. 31
Newport – Oct. 31
Shermans Dale – Oct. 31
YORK COUNTY
Carroll Township – Oct. 25
Codorus Township – Oct. 31
Conewago Township – Oct. 31
Dallastown – Oct. 31
Dillsburg – Oct. 25
Dover/Dover Township – Oct. 31
Fairview Township – Oct. 31
Franklintown Borough – Trick or Treat night will be Thursday October 25th from 6PM-8PM.
Hanover – Oct. 23
Jacobus – Oct. 31
Lewisberry – Oct. 25
Manchester/Mount Wolf – Oct. 31
Monaghan Township – Oct. 25
New Salem: Oct. 31
Newberry Township –Oct. 25
Penn Township – Oct. 23
Red Lion – Oct. 31
Springettsbury Township – Oct. 31
Stewartstown – Oct. 31
Warrington Township – Instead of traditional trick or treat, the township sponsors a “Trunk or Treat” event, held 6-8 p.m. Oct. 31 in the township park. Kids, dressed in their costumes, walk trunk-to-trunk of cars parked in the park to collect candy.
Wellsville – 6-7 p.m. Oct. 31. Trick or treat will be followed by a bonfire and hot dogs in borough park (weather permitting).
Windsor Township – Oct. 31
Wrightsville – Oct. 31