76ers open season at Boston on Tuesday, Wizards open against Heat

The NBA is back.

The Philadelphia 76ers will open the NBA season by playing at the Boston Celtics on Tuesday night at 8:00 p.m.

The nationally televised match up is a re-match of last year’s Eastern Conference Semifinals that the Celtics took in five games.

Both Boston and Philadelphia are expected to be contenders for a top spot in the Eastern Conference this season.

The Washington Wizards will open up their schedule when the Heat travel to Washington D.C. for a Thursday night game.

Washington is looking to return to the playoffs for the third consecutive season after re-tooling their team during the off season.