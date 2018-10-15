A chilly, breezy day Tuesday under mostly to partly sunny skies

DRY & CHILLY: Light showers this evening come to an end leaving mostly cloudy skies. Temperatures fall from the mild

60s to the lower 50s quickly. Gusty west-northwest winds expected to pick up through evening too. By morning, skies are brighter and it’s cooler in the lower and middle 40s. Tuesday, skies are partly to mostly sunny. Afternoon readings are chillier in the 50s. A potent front comes through Wednesday dry, but brings a reinforcing shot of colder air. The continuation of the breeze adds to the chill. Highs are in the middle and upper 50s but by Thursday, morning lows are cold in the 30s. And, despite sunshine, afternoon highs struggle to reach the lower 50s. The breeze finally calms down during the day too. After a cold morning in the 30s, temperatures recover to near 60 degrees! While it’s dry for most of the day, the clouds do thicken by evening, as the next frontal system arrives, however, showers should hold off until overnight.

WEEKEND OUTLOOK: The weekend begins with clouds and showers. It is milder too. Afternoon highs are in the upper 50s and lower 60s. The early part of the day is the best time for wet weather, while the afternoon is partly to mostly cloudy and drier. A more significant trough swings in for the second part of the weekend. Morning lows drop to the upper 30s and lower 40s with highs only in the lower 50s. A few sprinkles can’t be ruled out and the winds are expected to pick up too. Monday, high pressure calms things down and clears the skies. This leads to a frosty morning for some and lows bottom in the lower and middle 30s. Plenty of sunshine warms temperatures to the middle 50s.

