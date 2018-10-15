Dover man charged after authorities say he led police on chase

DOVER TWP., York County — A Dover man faces charges after authorities say he led police on a vehicle chase early Sunday morning.

Around 1:30 a.m., police observed a silver Mercury Sable driving at a high rate of speed ahead of him on Davidsburg Road, according to the criminal complaint. Police caught up with the vehicle as it was merging onto Carlisle Road and activated his emergency lights and sirens when the Mercury, driven by 23-year-old Jacob Deller, allegedly ran through a red light, the criminal complaint says.

Deller is accused of driving through two stop signs — one on Emig Mill Road and another on Mayfield Drive — before he almost struck several parked vehicles on Danielle Drive, the criminal complaint adds.

Police say the vehicle made a left-hand turn back onto Emig Mill Road and came to a stop near the intersection of Prospect Avenue.

While speaking with Deller during the stop, the officer observed a slight odor of alcohol coming from him, the criminal complaint alleges.

“Deller’s speech was slow and he appeared to be unusually calm given the circumstances,” the officer added in the criminal complaint.

Deller initially denied having anything to drink but then told police that he only had one beer, according to police.

The criminal complaint adds that Deller’s story of where he was headed to and coming from also did not make sense.

“He would later tell me that he was heading home despite his residence being in the opposite direction,” the officer wrote. “When I explained this to Deller, he confessed that he couldn’t remember where he was heading.”

Deller has been charged with driving under the influence, fleeing or attempting to elude an officer and other traffic offenses.