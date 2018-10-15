× Gov. Wolf orders PA flags to be lowered to half-staff to mark the passing of state Rep. Mike O’Brien

HARRISBURG — Gov. Tom Wolf has ordered that Commonwealth flags at the Capitol Complex and at all public buildings and grounds statewide to be lowered to half-staff to honor the passing of Pennsylvania State Rep. Mike O’Brien, who died of a suspected heart attack early Monday morning at his childhood home in Philadelphia.

O’Brien, 64, was the ranking Democrat on the Urban Affairs Committee. The six-term state representative had decided not to seek re-election this year. O’Brien also served on the House Appropriations Committee.

“Representative Mike O’Brien’s caliber of character was unmatched,” said Governor Wolf. “Mike cared deeply for his community and demonstrated his commitment each day he went to work. He poured his energy into making Philadelphia and Pennsylvania better places for families to work, learn, and grow. He and his service will be remembered and deeply missed.”

The Commonwealth flag, which is already at half-staff, shall remain at half-staff through sunset on the day of Representative O’Brien’s interment. All Pennsylvanians are invited to participate in this tribute.

The United States flag shall remain at full staff during this tribute.