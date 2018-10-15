Stopping bullying: Bullying prevention rally to be held at the Capitol

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

HARRISBURG, Pa.-- October is recognized as bullying prevention month, and on Monday a rally will be held at the Capitol to recognize the importance of preventing bullying.

Over 150 teachers, students, state legislators, and community organizations are expected to be at the bullying prevention rally. According to the National Center for Education Statistics, more than one in four kids say they have experienced bullying.

Two organizations will be at the rally-- The Center for Safe Schools, which coordinates school safety and security, and the Highmark Foundation, which plays an important role in improving health outcomes for the community.

The Center for Safe Schools says in the Commonwealth there are 1.7 million students and the focus of the rally is to help them and everyone recognize the importance of bullying prevention.

According to stopbullying.gov 70.6% of younger people say they have seen bullying in their schools, and only 25% of students who are being bullied report it to adults.

There are a lot of different ways you can help prevent bullying-- talk to your kids and help them understand that it is unacceptable, talk to them about standing up for themselves safely, check in with them often, listen, encourage them to be honest, and to get involved in activities they enjoy doing.

You can also talk to your kids about how to report bullying, and what they need to do if they are bullied. You can find more information about bullying at stopbullying.gov.

The rally will be held from 12:00 p.m. until 1:00 p.m., at the Capitol Rotunda. Organizers will also be releasing their new bullying prevention toolkit, which they say will help kids who have been bullied, and address different incidents of bullying.