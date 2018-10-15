× Hummelstown man accused of insurance fraud, theft by deception

CUMBERLAND COUNTY — The Cumberland County District Attorney’s Office has charged a Middletown man with insurance fraud and theft by deception in connection to an incident in June, the office announced Monday.

Bryan Nissley is accused of reporting to his insurance company that his vehicle was stolen and damaged. He denied being involved in an accident in the vehicle, a Dodge pickup truck.

A police investigation revealed Nissley had been involved in a crash on June 14 on the 400 block of Maple Avenue in Lebanon. Police say Nissley was driving his vehicle, a 2001 Dodge Ram 1500, while under the influence of alcohol at the time of the crash. Police say he was leaning against the truck when officers arrived at the scene, and that he admitted he was driving at the time of the crash.

Nissley was charged with DUI on July 15. Before he was charged, he allegedly filed the claim that his truck had been stolen and damaged with his insurance company, Erie Insurance, on July 15.

During the insurance fraud investigation, it was discovered that Nissley made several material misrepresentations during the application process with Erie Insurance in November 2011, when he first applied for coverage. He allegedly failed to reveal previous crime and vehicle code violations, investigators say.

Erie Insurance said it would not have approved Nissley’s application if he had disclosed the information during the application process.