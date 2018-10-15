× Hummelstown man charged in March 30 accident the claimed the life of Lebanon woman

CORNWALL, Lebanon County — A 21-year-old Hummelstown man has been charged in the accident that claimed the life of a 45-year-old Lebanon woman on March 30.

Tyler B. Dormer, of the 100 block of Graystone Lane, was arraigned at the office of Magisterial District Judge Anthony Verna Monday morning. He is charged with homicide by vehicle while DUI, homicide by vehicle, involuntary manslaughter, DUI-incapable of safe driving, DUI-highest rate of alcohol, recklessly endangering another person, possession of marijuana, possession with intent to use drug paraphernalia, reckless driving, driving at unsafe speed, and restriction on alcoholic beverage, according to Cornwall Borough Police.

Dormer’s BAC was a .22% when he drove his 2007 BMW 335i across the center line of Spring Hill Lane and struck the 1998 Ford Contour driven by Karen Elizabeth Graham head-on.

A preliminary hearing was set for Oct. 25.