Man accused of stabbing individual during fight

CUMBERLAND COUNTY — A homeless man was arrested last week after he allegedly stabbed another individual during a fight, according to police.

Luis Resto-Rivera, 39, was apprehended early Sunday morning in Harrisburg, almost five hours after the incident which took place in Enola, police say. He is charged with aggravated assault, simple assault and harassment.

On October 6 around 9:13 p.m., police were called to the 200 block of State Street for a report of a stabbing.

Upon arrival, police located the victim laying on a front porch. Police say the victim had a stab wound in the upper rib cage area as well as a wound in the lower back. The victim was transported to the hospital.

A witness told police that a fight between the victim and Resto-Rivera broke out, which is when he allegedly stabbed the individual.