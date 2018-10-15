March of Dimes holds annual Signature Chefs Auction

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

SOUTH HANOVER TWP., Dauphin County -- March of Dimes held its annual Signature Chefs Auction at the Antique Auto Museum.

Guests got an opportunity to taste dishes from some of central Pennsylvania's top chefs while raising money to help support the health of mothers and babies.

"We really want everyone to have a healthy start," said Kate Hunter, March of Dimes Committee Chair. "From pregnancy to getting proper nutrition, to the doctors and facility that they need to go to, and letting moms know how to take care of their babies when they get home."

FOX43's Evan Forrester served as host for this year's event!