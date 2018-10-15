Metro Diner stops by FOX43 Kitchen for National Pork Month

YORK COUNTY, Pa.– It’s National Pork Month!

To celebrate, Metro Diner is stopping by the FOX43 Kitchen.

The diner has come up with a new lineup of dinner items for the month, including the Pulled Pork Mac Steak, which features a half-pound of BBQ pulled pork over macaroni & cheese and a cheddar cornbread waffle with maple butter.

Today, Chef Sara Griffen is stopping by the kitchen to show you how to make your own.

You can find the recipe below:

Ingredients:

* 1 Box of Corn Bread Mix

* 2 Pounds of Pork

* About 2 TBS (per taste) Maple Syrup

* 1 ½ -2 Cups Favorite BBQ Sauce

* 2 Sticks Unsalted Butter

* ¼ Cup of Corn

* ½ Tsp. of sugar

* ¼ Cup of Shredded Cheddar Cheese

* ¼ Tsp. Salt

Instructions:

1. Buy (or make yourself) your favorite BBQ pulled pork and keep a little extra BBQ sauce on the side.

2. Buy (or make yourself) your favorite macaroni and cheese.

3. Add ¼ cup of corn, ½ tsp. of sugar and a ¼ cup of shredded cheddar cheese to your favorite cornbread mix.

4. Follow directions for the remainder of the cornbread mix.

5. Soften 2 sticks of unsalted butter to a creamy consistency.

6. Add maple syrup to the butter until the butter becomes sweet enough for your tastes.

7. Add a pinch of salt to the butter. Mix all ingredients. Chill to harden butter.

8. Cook your cornbread mix in a waffle iron. The Cheddar Cornbread Waffle should cook for about 30 seconds longer than a traditional waffle.

9. Cook until edges are brown and crispy. Place in a large bowl.

10. Top with the macaroni and cheese and pulled pork.

11. Drizzle with additional BBQ sauce.

12. Serve with Maple Butter.

13. Enjoy!