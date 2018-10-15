× Myerstown woman facing charges after allegedly threatening man with knife, attempting to deflate tires

LEBANON COUNTY, Pa.– A Myerstown woman is facing charges after allegedly threatening a man with a knife and attempting to deflate tires with the weapon.

Stacy Shutter, 35, is facing terroristic threats, resisting arrest, public drunkenness and disorderly conduct charges for the incident.

On October 14 around 7:00 p.m., police responded to S. College St. in Myerstown Boro for a reported disturbance.

Upon arrival, police met with Shutter and the victim.

Police found that Shutter was heavily intoxicated, and she told police that she was going to leave the residence for the night with her parents.

Shutter proceeded to exit the home from the rear before immediately reappearing at the front entrance.

At that time, Shutter said, “I am going to kill him,” and produced a kitchen knife from her person.

Then, she attempted to use the knife to deflate one of the victim’s vehicle tires.

Shutter was ordered to drop the knife, but did not heed orders before being taken to the ground by police.

She allegedly continued to resist arrest until she was taken into custody.

Now, Shutter is facing charges.