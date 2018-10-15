Occasional light showers, milder and breezy for Monday

SHOWERS START THE WEEK: More showers are in store to start the week on Monday as the next cold front crosses through the region. Spotty light showers begin the morning on Monday, with some drizzle, haze and mist in some spots. Temperatures begin in the upper 40s to middle 50s. The rest of Monday brings periods of light showers. Expect plenty of clouds, with temperatures a bit milder as well. Readings are in the middle to upper 60s. Showers end through the night on Monday, coming to an end before daybreak on Tuesday. Overnight lows dip into the upper 30s to middle 40s before daybreak once some clearing takes place. The rest of Tuesday features a return to sunshine, but it’s mixed with cloudier intervals during the afternoon. It’s cooler and breezy, with temperatures in the middle 50s to near 60 degrees.

COOL & BREEZY: Wednesday is partly sunny and still a bit breezy. Readings are in the lower to middle 50s. Thursday brings more cool and breezy conditions to Central PA. In fact, it’s the chilliest day so far, with readings in the lower 50s! It even gets a chilly start, with temperatures in the middle to upper 30s. Widespread frost could be a possibility, and then again Friday morning. The next system approaches Friday, so sunshine leads to clouds fast. Temperatures are in the middle to upper 50s, but a few spots could touch 60 degrees depending on the timing of the clouds.

WEEKEND OUTLOOK: The weekend starts a bit damp, with the chance for showers as the next system crosses through Central PA. Most of the showers are expected during the morning, but a few light showers could hang around for the afternoon. A chilly burst of air arrives in time for Sunday. Skies are partly sunny, and it’s breezy too. Expect temperatures in the upper 40s to lower 50s.

Have a great Monday!