Penn State-Iowa game on Oct. 27 will kick off at 3:30 p.m.

STATE COLLEGE, PA - SEPTEMBER 09: A general view during a white out at Beaver Stadium during the game between the Pittsburgh Panthers and the Penn State Nittany Lions at Beaver Stadium on September 9, 2017 in State College, Pennsylvania. (Photo by Justin K. Aller/Getty Images) *** Local Caption ***
UNIVERSITY PARK — Penn State’s Big Ten clash with Iowa on Oct. 27 will kick off at 3:30 p.m. on October 27, the school announced Monday.
The game will be televised on either ABC or ESPN, the school said. The final decision on the network will be made on Oct. 20.
Penn State has won four in a row over Iowa and is 15-12 all-time against the Hawkeyes.
