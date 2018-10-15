× Penn State-Iowa game on Oct. 27 will kick off at 3:30 p.m.

UNIVERSITY PARK — Penn State’s Big Ten clash with Iowa on Oct. 27 will kick off at 3:30 p.m. on October 27, the school announced Monday.

The game will be televised on either ABC or ESPN, the school said. The final decision on the network will be made on Oct. 20.

Penn State has won four in a row over Iowa and is 15-12 all-time against the Hawkeyes.