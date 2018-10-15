× Police: Family fight leads to injuries, arrests for two Fairview Township men

YORK COUNTY — Two Fairview Township men are facing assault and harassment charges after a domestic incident in their Etters home on Saturday, according to Fairview Township Police.

Daniel Hocker, 39, of the 700 block of Salem Road, is charged with aggravated assault, simple assault and harassment, while his son, Dakota Hocker, 19, is charged with simple assault and harassment. The incident occurred Saturday at about 9:28 p.m., police say.

According to police, officers were dispatched to a suspected domestic incident after someone called dispatch. The dispatcher told police they could hear people yelling on the phone, and a female voice saying her hand was broken.

When officers arrived at the scene, they found a man, later identified as Dakota Hocker, on the front porch. He had visible injuries to his face and would not immediately answer questions from police.

Officers entered the home and found a female victim, later identified as Tara Hocker, sitting on the floor holding an injured arm. Daniel Hocker was located in a bathroom and was suffering from visible injuries as well, police say.

Dakota Hocker eventually told police his parents had been drinking and arguing for most of the day, and he had been trying to avoid the argument by staying in his room. When he heard what sounded like a physical altercation between his parents, Dakota Hocker said, he left his room to find his mother on the porch, calling for help, and his father in the kitchen.

Police say Dakota Hocker pulled his mother inside and confronted his father about what happened. The two men began arguing, and eventually engaged in a physical altercation, police say. Dakota Hocker admitted to police that he struck his father, and that the two continued fighting until police arrived.

Daniel Hocker suffered a laceration to his right eye, a bite mark to his right arm, and a bloody nose, police say. Dakota Hocker sustained a bloody nose and bruises to his forehead. Tara Hocker told police she believed her wrist was broken.

Police took both men into custody. Daniel Hocker was transferred to York County Prison in lieu of $10,000 bail. Daktoa Hocker was released on $5,000 unsecured bail, court records show.