Police: HIV-positive inmate at York County Prison spat in the face of another inmate, threatened guard

YORK COUNTY — A HIV-positive inmate at York County Prison is facing several new charges after State Police say he spat in the face of another inmate and threatened to shoot a prison guard in an incident last month.

Rickey Dontrell Edwards, 28, is charged with assault by prisoner, aggravated harassment by prisoner, terroristic threats, and harassment in connection to the incident, which occurred on Sept. 25.

According to police, Edwards admitted to spitting on the other inmate, and that he knew he was HIV positive since 2013. He also admitted to threatening the guard on multiple occasions, saying all he needed to do was follow the guard home once he got out of prison.

Edwards was charged on Oct. 10 after an investigation.