Police investigating deadly pedestrian accident in Hanover

HANOVER — Police are investigating a deadly accident involving a pedestrian that occurred Monday morning at Carlisle Street and Park Avenue.

According to Hanover Borough Police, the victim was an 80-year-old Hanover man who was struck by a 2017 Ford Escape operated by Thomas Scott of Hanover. The victim was struck while trying to cross the roadway, and was wearing dark clothing at the time, police say. He was transported to York Hospital, where he later succumbed to his injuries.

Police are still investigating the incident, and ask that anyone who may have witnessed it to contact them at (717) 637-5575 or by calling York County 911.