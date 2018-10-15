Police: Man wanted in connection to death of Tyler Owens turns himself in

YORK COUNTY — One of the two men wanted in connection to the death of 24-year-old Tyler Owens has turned himself in, according to police.

Police say Rahmeire Shereif Bradshaw, 20, turned himself into York County Booking around 5:20 p.m. Monday. He faces charges of criminal homicide, robbery and conspiracy to commit robbery.

Owens was shot in the 100 block of South Richland Avenue on October 7. He was transported to York Hospital and later died.

Hours after the shooting, police arrested and charged Zane Senft, 22, with criminal homicide.

Police are still looking for 21-year-old Myannh “Milo” Andrew Legette, who is also wanted for the death of Owens.

Anyone with information on the whereabouts of Bradshaw and Legette should contact York City Police at 717-846-1234 or text tips to 847-411.

Instructions for using tip line: